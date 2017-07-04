Gambia: Second Witness Testifies in Drug Case

Mustapha J.C. Faye, the drug enforcement agency station officer at Bundung Police Station Monday testified as second prosecution witness in a drug case involving Alieu Gaye before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrate's Court.

Mr. Faye said in his testimony said that Edrissa Bojang, a narcotics officer was the one who obtained statements from Mr. Gaye, but he (Faye) was not present during obtaining of the statement.

"I personally ordered Edrissa to obtain the statement from Alieu, but it is incorrect that I was present when his statement was being obtained," he told the court.

Mr. Gaye, however, said when he was arrested at his house, all the people present there were arrested and taken to the station where he was asked by Mustapha J.C. Faye to accept ownership of the alleged drug so that the rest of the arrestees could be released.

Mr. Faye had denied that allegation, saying that was false because Mr. Gaye accepted ownership of the alleged drug in the presence of his uncle. Mr. Gaye, however, told the court that he had witnesses who could attest that Mr. Faye used unpleasant words on him and he was told to accept the ownership.

Mr. Faye further responded that Mr. Gaye was not forced, but voluntarily accepted ownership of the alleged drug and no unpleasant words were used on him. "In fact, he was not in any way tortured."

The matter is adjourned to 12th July, for hearing.