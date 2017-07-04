Liberia: GOL, Lada Validate National Standards Act, Food Law

The Chief of Party of the Liberia Agro-Business Development Activities (LADA), Daniel Gies, says he is overwhelmed by the speed with which the establishment of National Standards and Food Safety Law is moving and the momentum it has developed within a limited period.

Gies acknowledged that the decision to have a standard and food law is based on the request by farmers, particularly vegetable farmers, who have asked them to help establish an environment to help market their produce in other parts of the world, rather than being limited to the local market that is very small.

A National Standards and Food Safety Law is a requirement by several international and regional bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), World Trade Organization (WTO), FAO,. ECOWAS and is in honor of the CODEX mechanism.

The Codex Alimentarius or "Food Code" is a collection of standards, guidelines and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

It was established in 1963 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and WHO to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade, as well as seek to ensure that food is safe and has been signed by 188 countries, all of whom have negotiated science-based recommendations in all areas related to food safety and quality.

The initiative is credited to LADA, a US$20 million US Government Feed the Future Project in concert with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representing the Government of Liberia.

The validation exercise was held on Friday, June 30 at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

Reading excerpts from the preamble of the proposed Act that seeks to amend the Executive Law of Liberia to create the Liberia National Standards and Food Law, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Roland Massaquoi said Liberia having ascended to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and being a responsible member of ECOWAS and having signed international protocols that require said standards, it was important to have a law that conforms to said requirements.

Dr. Massaquoi described issues regarding food to be one that concerns everyone and that the consumption of food is, according to him, a universal aspect of human existence that must be given the requisite attention.

"Domestication of a national standards and food law should not be a problem for Liberia as it will only speak to our country's preparedness to ensure that its citizens are safe while boosting the economy and increasing the revenue capacity of local farmers, businesses as well as those in the export and import sectors," he noted.

Views from across the floor point to the need for clear lines on implementation or enforcement issues, the need for gender sensitivity, definition and limits of the Director General and Succession within the Authority.

Other recommendations call for the harmonization of existing food laws, while others call for the combination of laws on food and drug, the inclusion of LEC and the Electricity Regulatory Agency on the Council as well as inviting religious leaders to form part of the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, some participants have called for caution so that adopting new standards will not add to poverty, while others stressed the need for support mechanism as standard testing equipment are not cheap.