4 July 2017

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Arrives in Addis Ababa for AU 29th Ordinary Session

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union. The 29th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union opened Monday, at the Nelson Mandela Hall in Addis Ababa.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, President Sirleaf arrived at the Bole International Airport at 7:30 am local time on Monday and was received by Mr. Esayas Gotta, Chief of Protocol of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Liberia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, George Patten, as well as several high profile personalities of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. This year's Summit is held under theme: "Harnessing Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth." The Assembly runs from Monday, July 3, 2017 - Wednesday, 5th July 2017.

President Alpha Conde of Guinea and Chairman of the African Union welcomed Heads of State and Government and declared the Summit opened. There were separate remarks from H.E, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union and H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly is also expected to discuss various presentations aligned to this year's theme including - Assembly Debate, Report from President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the Leaders of the institutional reform of the AU on the implementation of the Assembly's decisions, Report on Peace and Security Council and the Report of the Commission on the State of Peace and Security in Africa.

Earlier, President Robert G. Mugabe of Zimbabwe donated a check of $1million to the African Union (AU) Foundation in an effort to enhance the activities of the AU.

Meanwhile, Heads of State later attended a dinner hosted by Mr. Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

President Sirleaf's delegation includes Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara, Finance and Development Planning Minister - Boima Kamara, Youth and Sports Minister Saah N'TOW and Gender and Development Minister - Julia Duncan Cassell, among others.

