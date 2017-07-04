Ghana: Melcom Group Hits Online Market

Thirteen-time winner of Best Retail Outlet in Ghana, Melcom Group of Companies, has introduced melcom online, a virtual market place created to expand sales to its customers and the general public.

Among other things, the melcom online is expected to enhance internet-based shopping experience across the 37 Melcom branches throughout the ten regions of the country.

It means customers can now shop in the comfort of their homes and offices.

Speaking at the launch at the soon-to-be-opened Achimota edifice for business, Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications of Melcom Group, described melcom online as an enhancement of the shopping convenience from any location in order to save time, travel distance and expenses.

"We find a tried and tested way of achieving our vision of Melcom as the brand committed to delivering everything, everywhere, every time for every consumer in the most economical manner; hence melcom online - the virtual market place," he noted.

According to Mr. Avenorgbo, the melcom online platform enables purchases to be made at any time and from anywhere.

"We however advise purchasers that processing of payments can for now only be made from Monday to Friday within stipulated banking or working hours in Ghana," he stressed.

The Communications Director indicated that melcom online provides a simple and secured gateway for payment through the e-commerce savvy of one of the leading banks in Ghana today, Stanbic Bank.

"As soon as payment is received, Melcom quickly dispatches merchandise to a preferred location for pick-up by the customer. In connection with delivery at the customer's preferred location, we are pleased to associate with Skynet Express, a company with many years of experience in safe, secured and fast delivery," Mr. Avenorgbo assured.

If your preferred payment is cash, then the item will be delivered to you at a location before you pay for it.

A customer has the option to pick up the purchased item from the nearest Melcom shop.

Additionally, the company is offering free delivery of merchandise for any destination within Greater Accra throughout the month of July 2017.

Meanwhile, the Melcom Group has almost finished constructing an ultra-modern shopping facility at Achimota. This new edifice replaces the old Melcom building that collapsed some years back.

The four-storey building is designed with reinforced concrete structure with a single level basement parking lot that provides parking spaces to a maximum of 48 cars. The building also has a concrete roof top with parapet walls to serve as a roof top patio.