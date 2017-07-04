Ghana: Parliament Too 'Dirty' to Investigate Lotto Bribe Claim

A trio of organisations with expertise in governance and anti-corruption has kicked against Ghana's legislature instituting investigations into a fresh bribery against some members of the legislature.

In the opinion of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), the legislature's hands are soiled as far as bribery scandals are concerned.

Therefore, "The current allegation presents opportunity for Parliament not to attempt to investigate this matter on their own," GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC suggested in a statement issued before the weekend break and jointly signed by representatives of the three organisations.

Linda Ofori-Kwafo (Executive Director, GII), Dr. Franklin Oduro (Head of Research & Programmes and Deputy Director, CDD-Ghana) and Beauty Emefa Narteh (Executive Secretary, GACC) signed the statement to say that the organisations "are dismayed with yet another allegation of bribery involving Ghana's Parliament.

"The reported news that the National Lotteries Authorities (NLA) paid some monies in 2016 to members of the Finance Committee of Parliament prior to the consideration of amendment to the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722) is very worrying."

Last week, reports emerged, naming the National Lottery Authority and the immediate-past members of Parliament's Finance Committee in an alleged bribery scandal.

Myjoyonline, for instance, reported that "In what appears to be a case of misappropriation of taxpayers' money, the lotteries regulatory agency led by former Boss, Brigadier General Martin Ahiaglo (Retired), spent Ȼ150,000 to facilitate deliberations on the amendment of the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722)."

It said the Authority was reported to have used the money to pay allowances to members of the Select Committee on Finance after it organised a workshop for them on amendments to the new lottery law, Act 722.

Questionable integrity

According to GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC, "This revelation, coming on the back of the unsatisfactory handling of Honourable Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central's bribery allegation presents a further challenge to the already dented image of Parliament and growing eroding trust in politics and the political class in the Fourth Republic."

It would be recalled that when the Ayariga allegations surfaced, the three organisations called for an independent body or committee outside of Parliament to investigate the matter to ensure that the findings of fact will lead to necessary broader reform of some of the wrong practices in Parliament.

"Unfortunately, that opportunity was missed when the Committee set up by Parliament was given a narrow remit to work with," the trio opined.

"Considering that sections of the Ghanaian public were not satisfied with the way Parliament managed the Hon. Mahama Ayariga bribery allegation against the appointment committee, it may useful and helpful for Parliament and the country as a whole for this new allegation be handled differently."

Therefore, "GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC recommend for the setting up of an independent body outside of Parliament possibly chaired by someone of the reputation of Mr. Emile Short, former Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) or someone of similar standing, to look at the alleged bribery case, to investigate this issue, review the payment practices in Parliament and make clear recommendations for regulating these processes."

The three organisations also stated that "We wish to encourage the leadership of Parliament not to sweep this allegation under the carpet and like the proverbial ostrich, bury their heads in the sand and pretend there are no problems with the image and integrity of our Parliament. It is in the utmost interest of Parliament and Ghana's young democracy that the integrity and image of Parliament are protected at all cost. Short of these go to undermine the fundamental tenets of checks and balances in a democracy.

"Finally, GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC call on Parliament to use this as an opportunity to holistically address the general public's perception of parliamentary corruption and incessant allegations made by individuals, including Hon. Martin Amidu, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Hon. Alban Bagbin, current 2nd Deputy Speaker, Hon. P.C Appiah Ofori, former MP, Professor Stephen Adei, Former rector of GIMPA and recently by Hon. Mahama Ayariga."