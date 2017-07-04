Ghana: Neny Ice Drinking Water On Discount Drive in Schools

As part of efforts to attract more customers on the market, Neny Foods, producers of Neny Ice drinking water, is hoping to extend partnership to schools in the country.

These schools, which include second cycle or tertiary institutions, would be given Neny products at discounted prizes to sell in their respective institutions. At the end of a certain period, Neny will give the schools something to support themselves with.

Currently, Neny Foods produces sachet, bottle and jar water which is disposable. Neny has state-of-the-art equipment or machines that can also produce other food drinks.

In an interview with Business Day, Head of Operations for Neny Foods, Mr. Albert Arthur asserted that though Neny ice drinking water is gradually becoming a household name, there is the need to make it more visible unto the market.

"The water is good. Everywhere we send the water; even behind us the conversations from them have been encouraging. We have to flood the water unto the market. Make it more visible such that wherever you pass, you can see Neny ice all over the place," he noted.

Mr. Arthur described the market as quiet a busy one, especially with lots of water companies coming into the system.

"Some who have known the market already come in so strongly with sophisticated equipment and a lot of market strategies and drives that push their products. Some use plants and some use different shapes and shades of colour and bottle designs to just attract the Ghanaian consumers."

He believed that water business is seasonal especially during the raining season. "Sales actually slow down so you need to find other means of getting your products into the market such that even when you get a peak season, you are already known and you can make your sales originally and do much more distribution."

Mr. Arthur explained that in Ghana, the water business has been concentrated only in the regional capitals. "You need to get your suppliers to the densely populated areas and that is what we are constantly working on. It's a numbers business."

However, he condemned the destruction of various water bodies in the country and said it was a very serious area we all need to be alarmed.

"For Ghana Water Company, water that they have to use a very small chemical to treat, they now use three to four times those chemicals to treat. It has health implications and it is also not that cheap," the Neny Foods operations manager told the Business Day Ghana.

CSR

Not long ago, Neny was Tema and some of the other depots to market its product and make it more visible in the various communities.

One way of deepening its effort is to embark on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive. In this regard, Neny is expected to be part of the upcoming Adom Praiz Concert in August.

With some of its depots at Kasoa and Nima, Neny ice drinking water, in collaboration with Adom FM, organized Adom Nhyira Nsuo programme in last year.

Also, as part of its CSR, Neny supplied water to some political parties during their delegates congress, made donations to some orphanages as well as the Muslim community in Nima within its two and half years of operations.