Ghana: GOTV in Decoder Price Slash Spree

Pan-African television brand and subsidiary of MultiChoice Ghana, GOtv Ghana Limited, announced a special one-month long massive reduction sale for its decoders.

For the period of the promotion, which began last Saturday July 1, 2017 and runs until end of July, prices for a GOtv decoder, accessories and premium subscription will dropped from GHC175 to GHC99, representing about 57% reduction.

There are about 10,000 decoders in stock, meaning a vast number of people can benefit from the promotion, Business Day Ghana understands.

Vernacular movie actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lilwin, has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the campaign, which is tagged 'Gye wo 99' or '99 for you' and launched in Kumasi this week.

Announcing the package at a press briefing in Accra last Thursday, Kingsley Afful, General Manager, GOtv Ghana, said the new decoder price of GHC99 still comes with one month viewing of the GOtv Plus package and a standard GOtv antennae.

"GOtv's mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible and affordable at the new decoder price of GHC99," Afful said.

Having operated for five years in Ghana, the company has determined that this is the right moment for its "customers to have quality entertainment," said Afful, adding that "we want that entertainment to have value" to the customer.

He added that "we are reshaping our business to improve our customers' experience, whenever and wherever they engage with us."

GOtv has three packages namely GOtv Lite, GOtv Value and GOtv Plus from which subscribers can choose; with monthly subscription set at GHC9, GHC18 and GHC45 respectively. The promotion will not affect the subsequent subscription fees that customers have to pay.

Nonetheless, the company says "Whether its local telenovelas, the excitement of world class sport or the latest global blockbusters, our investment in leading-edge content and technology systems deliver the shows that people love into their living rooms at the most affordable prices."

Digital migration

The '99 for you' promo is also an avenue through which GOtv hopes to increase access to digital terrestrial television (DTT), which will be the main platform for receiving television signals when Ghana completes the migration unto the digital broadcasting system.

"In December last year, the National Communication Authority issued us with a Type Approval Certificate for our GOtv Decoders. This means all GOtv decoders are ready for use after digital migration" said Afful.

He explained that all persons who have purchased GOtv decoders already will not need a new decoder when Ghana migrates onto the digital broadcast platform.