Gambia: Intervention By H.E. President Adama Barrow On the African Union Reform 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union Addis Ababa

Mr. Chairperson,

I take this opportunity to thank His Excellency President Paul Kagame for his inspiring leadership and I congratulate him and the members of his Pan-African Advisory Team for the quality and excellent work they are performing in our Reform Process. I also thank the Presidents of Guinea and Chad and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for their support of the reform process.

The AU Reform process is compelled by the need to change the norm in which our Continental organization is being governed. Through our Agenda 2063, we have summed up a vision for our Continent, a vision that is based on a peaceful, unified and prosperous Africa. As a consequence, we should work together to achieve our noble goals for ourselves, and generations to come.

The current challenges faced by our Continental organization require realistic and inclusive political leadership. We need to address the factors preventing us to effectively operate as a Union through the reform processes.

The Consultative Meetings that were held in Kigali and Addis Ababa strengthened our confidence in the reform process. We are hopeful that the consultations between the Members of the Pan-African Advisory Team, Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), African Union Commission (AUC) and our Ministers will continue to address the technical, legal and financial imperatives of the reform process.

The importance of our agreed financing mechanism could not be over-emphasized. It is only prudent that while we work on our existing financial sources that we also embrace new financing mechanism.

The agreed 0.2% levy on eligible imports is a proposition for an independent and self-reliant Africa and we need to make it a reality.

We commend the great work being done by the Group of Ten Finance Ministers and they are urged to expedite the process of developing the governance structures for the funds to be generated. Our commitment towards the financing mechanism will be further enhanced if we are given clear assurances that the funds to be generated will be properly managed and utilized.

In the same vein, we commend Dr. Donald Kaberuka, AU High Representative for Peace Fund for all the governance mechanisms that have been developed for the Fund. It is vital that the implementation of the governance mechanisms is inclusive.

In view of our decision on the format of our June/July Summits and the collaboration between our Union and the Regional Economic Communities, it is necessary that the latter are brought in the reform process. The proposed Consultative Forum that has been proposed needs to be convened as soon as possible.

We recognize the link between the levels of political participation and the successful implementation of the decisions we take. The decision for Member States to be represented at levels not below the ranks of a Prime Minister or Vice President in our High Level Meetings is acknowledged. However, it should be appreciated that our Foreign Ministers or Senior Members of our governments have the authority to fully represent us when designated to do so. As such, we urge the Reform Team to be aware of this fact.

It is crucial that the administrative and governance structures of our continental organization are reviewed. We thank the AU Commission for its planned institutional audit exercise. Ultimately, it will reduce the administrative challenges of our organization. We must have the ability to bring our vision to reality. However, for this to be ultimately realized, the AU Commission Institutional Audit Team and the AU Reform Team should work together.

Also, we support the need to improve the perception towards our meetings. They need to be seen as platforms where issues that have impacts on the lives of our citizens are discussed and decisions with far-reaching implications are made.

Our citizens, especially our youths are important facilitators to this change. Their thinking could yield enriching ideas for the reform process. The discourse being undertaken on the reform process should not be confined solely to the AU. There needs to be a proactive engagement with our youths to seek their input.

On that note I would like to thank you all.