Gambian Star Omar Jagne Donates Football Equipment to Mamakoto FC

Gambian soccer star Omar Jagne has extended his benovalent gesture to Mamakoto FC, one of the leading Nawettan teams in his native Bakau.

He reportedly gave them a complete set of football jersey, exactly the same brand his current Swedish team Ljungskile sk wears.

The equipment worth thousands of Gambian dalasi was delivered to Mamakoto FC at yesterday's presentation held in Bakau.

Muhammed Barry who goes by sobriquet Eto, is the team manager of Mamakoto FC.

He was in attendance to receive the donation on behalf of his boys and took time to hail the contribution of the 25-year-old Omar Jagne to the team.

Muhammed, himself a former Mamakoto player who featured alongside former Gambia U-17 duo Ousman Colley and Lamin Conteh alias Score during his 10-year spell with the Bakau Nawettan side, paid emotional tribute to Omar.

He described the Swedish-based Gambian footballer as a philanthropist.

Barry said, "on behalf of the management, technical staff, players, fans and all those involved with Mamakoto FC, I would gladly want to take this great honour and pleasure to thank our former player and Gambian International footballer Jack for his humble gesture in donating this brand new SKL Jersey to Mamakoto, his hometown Nawettan team and it could not have come at a better time.

Furthermore, the donation will help boost our preparatory programs ahead of the upcoming Nawettan season.

Most importantly, it will further encourage the young players to do well in the competition in a bid to excel beyond local standards so they could become soccer professionals like Jack himself.

On this note, we would like to use this platform to send our deepest appreciation and sense of joy to Jack for this invaluable donation to us. We assured him of our relentless efforts in helping to develop this young players who are taking inspiration from him in their bid to excel to higher heights," he said.

"Barry, who captained Mamakoto between 1999-2009 added, "Words cannot express how grateful and appreciative I and my team are for receiving this kind of support from our own brother Omar Jagne (Kungen Jagne Sallah), and from the bottom of my heart, i say thank you Jack for your support. I would like to send my warmest wishes to you and pray for a greater success in your professional career."

Jack currently played for Ljungskile SK, a top tier team competing in the Swedish Superettan League.

The 5ft 11ins attacker had previous spells with Swedish sides Falu FK and Dalkurd FF, before moving to current club Ljungskile SK when he became a free agent last March.

He recently got invited to the Gambia national team, "nicknamed", the Scorpions.

However, his senior team appearance was overshadowed by recent fell out of picking order by coach Sang Ndong.

He has since struggle to win the heart of the embattled coach Sang, who is visibly appearing to ignore several calls by the fans for Omar's inclusion to the seemingly inexperienced scorpions team that got off to a losing start to the ongoing Afcon qualifiers en route to the 2019 edition to be hosted by Cameroon.

Jack scorpions team mate and close friend Modou Barrow, reportedly protested following his (Jack), unceremonious omission from the team.

However, that could not deter or prevent Sang from sticking to his decision to overlook Jagne and his fate under Sang still remains a serious doubt.

Already, Sang has picked his final 24-man team for the qualifiers of the Africa nations cup tournament which has raised serious concern over Jagne's scorpions future. Although he remain a fundamental part of Ljungskile plan for the upcoming