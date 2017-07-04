Liberia: PYJ Turns Against Boakai

Photo: The New Dawn

Senator Prince Johnson on the campaign trail

Once again Senator Prince Y. Johnson has shown the character he is known to be, turning the sword against Vice President Joseph Boakai few weeks after glorifying him as the best man to lead the country and as someone he sees as his kind.

The action of PJY, as he is fondly called, is seen as stab in the back of the VP who is expected in the county for an endorsement ceremony.

Sen. Johnson political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), cautioned Nimbians not to waste their votes on Amb. Boakai, Unity Party's Standard-bearer on grounds that he is too old to be president, a tacit approbation of claims held by other political leaders who think the UP strongman is not what Liberia needs now.

On a local radio station in Ganta City on Monday July 3, 2017, Sen. Johnson called on Nimbians not to waste their votes on Mr. Boakai as he has nothing to offer the country.

"I strongly believe electorally, the people of Nimba should not waste their votes behind Mr. Boakai who is 76-year-old, who has nothing to offer this country," he said.

Johnson regards as Nimba County's political god-father, said VP Boakai has no intention of selecting his running mate from the vote rich county that is second to Montserrado County.

"Amb Boakai has no intention to think about taking his running mate from Nimba. All he wants is the votes," he further lamented.

"What we know for show is that he (Boakai) has four persons listed including Senator Henry Yallah of Bong County, former Pro tempore Gbehzongar Findley of Grand Bassa County, former Minister of Public Works Koffi Woods and Rep. Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi Couty."

The Senator thinks if Amb Boakai wants Nimba support, he should take someone from the county, and described the VP alleged failure to select his running mate from the county as discouraging, regrettable and disappointing.

"If he wants Nimba support, he should take someone from Nimba. Though I am running, it doesn't matter to me who he takes. This is discouraging, regrettable and disappointing," he asserted.

The Senator's caution comes just a day to the expected visit of Amb. Boakai to Nimba County on July 4, 2017.

Senator Johnson encouraged citizens of the county to give a raising welcome to Amb Boakai as Vice President of the country but they should not waste their votes behind him.

However, UP Nimba County Youth Wing Chair John Barleay told the people of the county not to take his (Johnson's) comments serious as he was speaking out of frustration.

He called on Nimbians not to confide in the assertions made by the Senator as all said about the selection of a person among the four names mentioned above are untrue.