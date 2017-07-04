4 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Cherno Jallow's Strike Inspires Ngoyan to Mayor's Trophy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Striker Cherno Jollow's 53rd minutes strike has inspired Ngoyan FC to the 2017 Mayor's trophy title in Banjul.

Ngoyan FC beat Juventus FC 1-0 in the final played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on Sunday to clinch the capital biggest football fiesta season traditional curtain raiser title.

The final game was not an easy road to cross as both sides played defensive and offensive football and caused several goal scoring opportunities but the first half fail to produce a goal.

Upon resumption of the game, Ngoyan FC was able to contain Juventus FC in the midfield and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Ngoyan FC opened the scores through striker Cherno Jallow in the 53rd minute of the game, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Half-Die based football club.

As the champions, Ngoyang FC were decorated with a giant trophy and cash prized of D10, 000, whilst Juventus FC received D7, 000 as runners-up.

Meanwhile, the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant General Lang Tombong Tamba donated D5, 000 to Banjul Sports Committee as his contribution towards the development of sports in Banjul.

Gambia

Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.