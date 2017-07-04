Gambia: Cherno Jallow's Strike Inspires Ngoyan to Mayor's Trophy

Striker Cherno Jollow's 53rd minutes strike has inspired Ngoyan FC to the 2017 Mayor's trophy title in Banjul.

Ngoyan FC beat Juventus FC 1-0 in the final played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on Sunday to clinch the capital biggest football fiesta season traditional curtain raiser title.

The final game was not an easy road to cross as both sides played defensive and offensive football and caused several goal scoring opportunities but the first half fail to produce a goal.

Upon resumption of the game, Ngoyan FC was able to contain Juventus FC in the midfield and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Ngoyan FC opened the scores through striker Cherno Jallow in the 53rd minute of the game, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Half-Die based football club.

As the champions, Ngoyang FC were decorated with a giant trophy and cash prized of D10, 000, whilst Juventus FC received D7, 000 as runners-up.

Meanwhile, the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant General Lang Tombong Tamba donated D5, 000 to Banjul Sports Committee as his contribution towards the development of sports in Banjul.