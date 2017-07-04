Gambia: Major Shake Up At the Police

Photo: Twitter

President Adama Barrow

The new leadership of the Gambia Police Force has reshuffled the top echelon of the force by redeploying several police commissioners and deputy commissioners from one office or station to another.

According to sources, as part of the shake up, the chief of police operation Commissioner Landing Bojang has been re-deployed to Banjul Station as the Commissioner of Police Banjul Division.

Bojang is replaced by Commissioner Modou Gaye, who was the commissioner of Planning and Policy Implementation.

Similarly, CMC Assistant Commissioner Bubacarr Sarr has been redeployed as the new deputy CMC; he is replaced by Commissioner Demba Sowe who was commissioner INTERPOL and CIU.

Also, Deputy Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh, commissioner of police at the Airport, has been moved to man the INTERPOL and CIU as the commissioner of police. The former Assistant Commissioner Pateh Bah is redeployed as Commissioner of Police at the airport.

When contacted, police PRO Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the story, saying it was just a normal routine in police operations that sometimes officers are bound to reshuffle from one office to the other for continuous positive work delivery, effectiveness and efficiency.