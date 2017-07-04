4 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Major Shake Up At the Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Twitter
President Adama Barrow

The new leadership of the Gambia Police Force has reshuffled the top echelon of the force by redeploying several police commissioners and deputy commissioners from one office or station to another.

According to sources, as part of the shake up, the chief of police operation Commissioner Landing Bojang has been re-deployed to Banjul Station as the Commissioner of Police Banjul Division.

Bojang is replaced by Commissioner Modou Gaye, who was the commissioner of Planning and Policy Implementation.

Similarly, CMC Assistant Commissioner Bubacarr Sarr has been redeployed as the new deputy CMC; he is replaced by Commissioner Demba Sowe who was commissioner INTERPOL and CIU.

Also, Deputy Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh, commissioner of police at the Airport, has been moved to man the INTERPOL and CIU as the commissioner of police. The former Assistant Commissioner Pateh Bah is redeployed as Commissioner of Police at the airport.

When contacted, police PRO Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the story, saying it was just a normal routine in police operations that sometimes officers are bound to reshuffle from one office to the other for continuous positive work delivery, effectiveness and efficiency.

Gambia

Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.