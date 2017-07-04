4 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: My Brother Was Killed Because of D30, Isatou Tells the Court

By Bruce Asemota

One Isatou Bah has said that the accused, Mamadou Korka Jallow, killed her younger brother, Abdoulie Dabbi Bah (deceased) because of D30.

Isatou Bah was testifying on 29 June 2017 before Justice Sainabou Wadda Cissa of the High Court in Banjul as the 2nd prosecution witness in the criminal trial involving Mamadou Korka Jallow.

The prosecution alleged that the accused on 16 September 2016, at Old Yundum in the West Coast Region, unlawfully caused the death of the deceased by stabbing him with a knife.

The witness, Isatou Bah, recalled that on 16 September 2016, she had some strangers and in the evening she went to accompany them after their visit.

She said as they arrived at the highway, she found the accused and the victim fighting and she was almost knocked by a motor vehicle whilst she was crossing the road to separate them.

The witness explained that she separated them and as she enquired what had transpired, she was informed that they had brawl because of second hand clothes worth D30 sold to the deceased on credit.

The witness further explained that she paid the money to the accused and the driver of the vehicle that almost knocked her also paid D30 to the accused and they left.

The witness revealed that some moments later, her younger brother's apprentice came to her and informed her that the accused person had stabbed her younger brother.

The 2nd witness said she rushed to the scene and upon her arrival, she was informed that her younger brother was taken to Old Yundum Police Station.

