Gambia: Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt that the at least 40 families whose houses were destroyed by the rain and windstorm on Saturday are undergoing some difficult times.

At this time of the season, these people are supposed to be working on their farms for their sustenance but nay, they are now looking for shelter as ironically the rain that is to bring them food has blown off their roofs.

At the moment, most of the families are trying to cope with the loss of their homes, or trying to figure out whether their heavily damaged dwellings can be salvaged. They have lost many of their belongings in their houses.

These people need help. Government emergency aid might be forthcoming, but that often takes time. Meanwhile, the residents who suffered loss and devastation need support now. We need to join hands together to help provide the tools and necessities needed by those who were less fortunate to start putting their lives back in order.

By making tangible contributions to the recovery of the victims of rain and wind, we can let them know that we wish them our heartfelt best in dealing with this tragedy.

If ever there is a time for us to open our hearts and help out our fellow brothers and sisters, it is now.

