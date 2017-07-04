Gambia: GPF Receives Bikes Donation From Dutch Philanthropists

The Gambia Police Force on Monday 3rd July 2017 received a donation of eleven Mountain Bicycles from Dutch Philanthropists, Mr Nicolas Mitchen and Mr Harco De Blauw.

During the presentation ceremony, Mr Nicolas, a retired Police Superintendent in Netherlands, stated that he has been coming to The Gambia for several years and subsequently fell in love with the country, especially with the country's police force.

According to him, the gesture was a collective effort between him and Mr Harco who is the facilitator back home in Holland.

He further stated that after realizing the efforts embarked by the Gambia Police Force in combating and curbing crimes and criminal activities under very tedious circumstances, they saw the need to complement the GPF's efforts in the crusade.

Thus, they approached the Police Chief in Gelgerland Police Division (Holland) to help provide police materials to the Gambia Police Force.

He further stated that these bikes would help reduce patrol problems for the police and assured the police high command that this was just the beginning of a close relationship between them and the Gambia Police Force.

In receiving the bikes, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Alhagie Mamour Jobe, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Landing Kinteh, described to the gesture as very timely.

He promised the donors of the judicious use of the donated items to meet the purpose for which they were donated.

He further stated that it was part of the vision of the new police command to partner with people and institutions both home and abroad to move the Gambia Police Force to the next level and at the end of the tunnel there should be a win-win situation for all.

According to DIG Jobe, Government alone could not meet all the demands of his institution, therefore, collaborative efforts such as this one was highly appreciated by the Gambia Police Force.

The ceremony, attended by some members of the senior management team of the Gambia police force and other ranks of the police, was chaired by the Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Foday Conta who also echoed similar sentiments as the DIG.