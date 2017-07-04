Gambia: Prosecution Witness Absence Delays Soldier's Trial

The case involving Babucarr Njie, a soldier who was found with a gun at King Fahd Mosque in Banjul, could not proceed before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court on 28 June 2017 because of the absence of the fifth prosecution witness.

When the case was called, the prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Bojang told the court that the case was set for continuation of cross-examination by the defence counsel, Sheriff Kumba Jobe.

He stated that the prosecution could not proceed with the case because the prosecution witness went to the provinces to observe the Eid prayers and fell ill as a result, he could not make it to the court.

Sub-Inspector Bojang then applied for an adjournment.

Sheriff Kumba Jobe, the defence counsel, said adjournment was at the discretion of the court, and further stated that he would leave it entirely with the court.

The presiding magistrate subsequently adjourned the case until 4 July 2017, for continuation of cross-examination.

Babucarr Njie, the accused, was alleged to have been armed in public to terrorise the members of the public.

He denied any wrongdoing.