4 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Prosecution Witness Absence Delays Soldier's Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dawda Faye

The case involving Babucarr Njie, a soldier who was found with a gun at King Fahd Mosque in Banjul, could not proceed before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court on 28 June 2017 because of the absence of the fifth prosecution witness.

When the case was called, the prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Bojang told the court that the case was set for continuation of cross-examination by the defence counsel, Sheriff Kumba Jobe.

He stated that the prosecution could not proceed with the case because the prosecution witness went to the provinces to observe the Eid prayers and fell ill as a result, he could not make it to the court.

Sub-Inspector Bojang then applied for an adjournment.

Sheriff Kumba Jobe, the defence counsel, said adjournment was at the discretion of the court, and further stated that he would leave it entirely with the court.

The presiding magistrate subsequently adjourned the case until 4 July 2017, for continuation of cross-examination.

Babucarr Njie, the accused, was alleged to have been armed in public to terrorise the members of the public.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Gambia

Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.