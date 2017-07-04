Liberia: Code of Conduct Nails Two Rep. Aspirants

Abu B. Kamara, Assistant Minsiter, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications; Montserrado County District #5 Aspirant

With less than 100 days to the October 10 Presidential and Legislative elections, the National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday rejected two representative aspirants found in violation of the Code of Conduct (CoC).

While it is not clear on what counts the two aspirants were rejected, both are presidential appointees. One is an official of Gbarpolu County, whose name has not been disclosed. The other, Abu B. Kamara, is an Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications who's an aspirant for Montserrado County District #15.

The CoC requires public officials to adhere to legal and ethical standards in the performance of their respective duties and a commitment to the system of internal control. But the turbulent sections 5.1 and 5.2 seek to exclude officials of government appointed by the President from vying for elective office, unless they resign from their posts two years before the elections.

A source told the Daily Observer Monday that the NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome George Kokorya signed two rejection letters, denying the officials (respectively) from contesting the October 10 elections.

The National Elections Commission on June 19 began candidate nominations at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia and will end on July 11, 2017.

The feedback from the public has been largely negative, especially since the CoC was upheld as a legal document by the Supreme Court of Liberia, ahead of the appointment of the office of the Ombudsman, which was supposed to adjudicate disputes concerning it.

The National Code of Conduct has been a center of argument since the kickoff of the 2017 representative and presidential elections, with some Liberians calling for the relaxation while others calling for its enforcement.

Meanwhile, according to our source, the two officials denied by the National Elections Commission have the right to take appeals at the Supreme Court.