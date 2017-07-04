Liberia: Egyptian Ambassador Expresses Confidence in Liberia's Progress

Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Issa told a gathering of diplomats and their representatives yesterday in Monrovia that his country has confidence in Liberia's progress as a nation.

Ambassador Issa made the remark at the event celebrating Egypt's National Day, which originally falls on July 23, at his residence in Monrovia. The public holiday is marked with national celebrations and military parades. On this day the people of the country participate in many musical and dance performances honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs that shaped the country's destiny.

"We celebrate this day in Liberia with my country's great confidence of Liberia's success," Amb. Issa said to a gathering of over 50 members of the diplomatic corps and their representatives and several members of the international business community.

Among the diplomats present at yesterday's celebration were US Ambassador Christine Elder and those of France, Belgium, Britain, Lebanon, Cuba, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Guinea, whose ambassador is the doyen of the diplomatic corps.

Also present was Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai.

Also speaking, acting Foreign Minister Elias Shoniyin, who served as proxy for Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, noted Liberia's excellent relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

"We are grateful for Egypt and other friendly nations' support in Liberia's drive to build a nation that will provide support to its citizens," Minister Shoniyin said.

Egypt's National Day, also known as Revolution Day, commemorates the establishment of a republican government in the country. It is celebrated on July 23 every year to remember the same day in 1952 when the Republic was first formulated after the overthrow of the monarchy. It is an important annual national holiday when the country remembers her hard-fought battle to reclaim her freedom and the successful end of the revolution.

Egyptians use the occasion to remember the 1952 Revolution when a group of young army officers formed the "Free Officer's Movement" led by Muhammed Naguib, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Abdel Hakim Amer and Anwar Al Sadat. They went about to depose the autocratic and pro-British monarch King Farouk I, thus abolishing Egypt's last constitutional monarchy and finally establishing a nationalist government in Cairo. Naguib subsequently became the first president of the nation. Egypt became a great example for its bloodless independence struggle and inspired many African nations to follow suit.

Egyptian Embassy officials told the Daily Observer that the 1952 Revolution changed the face of Egypt dramatically, allowing free trade, restoration of civil rights and a fair democratic government, under which the economy of the country flourished immensely. The day is a public holiday for the entire nation to remember the reinstatement of people's absolute rights, although Egypt obtained its independence from Great Britain in 1922.

"'Bilady' means 'My homeland' in Arabic, which is the Egyptian national anthem that was composed by Sayed Darwish and written by Mohamed Younis Al-Qady. Some portions of its composition have been inspired by a speech of the Egyptian leader Mustafa Kamel," an Embassy official said.