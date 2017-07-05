South Africa: Zuma Mourns Johnny Mekoa, Music Legend

Photo: Johnny Mekoa

Johnny Mekoa.

President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of world-renowned trumpeter and Head of the Gauteng Music Academy, Johnny Mekoa, who died on Tuesday.

"We have lost a remarkable musician and teacher who contributed immensely to the music sector and selflessly imparted his musical knowledge and skills to aspirant musicians, especially children from poor backgrounds," Zuma said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mekoa established the Gauteng Music Academy in 1994, which focused on teaching jazz music to local communities and the youth.

In 2015, Zuma conferred him with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, an award for South African citizens who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.

"May his legacy be an inspiration to others to be selfless teachers in different fields, in order to build a better and prosperous South Africa. We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the Mekoa family and the music industry at large. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said.

Source: News24