4 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Mourns Johnny Mekoa, Music Legend

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Johnny Mekoa
Johnny Mekoa.

President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of world-renowned trumpeter and Head of the Gauteng Music Academy, Johnny Mekoa, who died on Tuesday.

"We have lost a remarkable musician and teacher who contributed immensely to the music sector and selflessly imparted his musical knowledge and skills to aspirant musicians, especially children from poor backgrounds," Zuma said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mekoa established the Gauteng Music Academy in 1994, which focused on teaching jazz music to local communities and the youth.

In 2015, Zuma conferred him with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, an award for South African citizens who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.

"May his legacy be an inspiration to others to be selfless teachers in different fields, in order to build a better and prosperous South Africa. We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the Mekoa family and the music industry at large. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said.

Source: News24

More on This

Minister Nathi Mthethwa Pays Tribute to Johnny Mekoa

"We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of the trumpet player and head of the Gauteng Music Academy, Johnny… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.