Photo: Leadership

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume

A Nigerian senator accused of sponsoring the Boko Haram terror group has been cleared.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday upheld the no-case submission of former majority leader of the senate, Ali Ndume, who was accused of sponsoring terrorism.

Mr. Ndume was arraigned in 2011 for alleged sponsorship of the Boko Haram.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole upheld the senator's no case submission on Tuesday and dismissed the case.