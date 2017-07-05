4 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Oliver Mtukudzi Locks Down Imperial Royale

By Andrew Kaggwa

It was one of the finest weekends in Kampala, with Chameleone celebrating his music career, South African PJ Powers in town with a charity concert and Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi thrown into the mix.

Mtukudzi's Lockdown concert on Friday at Imperial Royale hotel was organized by Mavuno Church, and lined up artistes like Naava Grey, Pompi from Zambia and Kanji from Kenya.

Songstress Ann Nassanga, alias Afrie, was the opening act. With her piano, she tickled away to one of her most loved songs, Askari.

Naava too had it great, taking the audience through songs like Soka Lami, Ninga Omuloge and Nteredde, among others.

But it was Pompi that got the audience really excited. Having been to Uganda about three times, he has quite a following, thanks to songs like Maganizo Pa Ndeke, Mulungu Samagona, Mizu and Giant Killer, which people sang along to.

Mtukudzi, also known to loyal followers as 'Tuku', hit the stage a few minutes past 10pm. In Uganda, he has been a performer on at least two other occasions, the last one being at one of the Blankets and Wine editions.

"Thanks for inviting me back to Kampala over and over," he said, before launching into a series of songs. Several seemed to be major throwbacks for many in the audience that had people like artiste Rema Namakula, politician Nobert Mao and radio personality Crystal Newman, among others.

He noted that he enjoys visiting the country. Aged 64, Oliver Mtukudzi has been a performer since 1977 and with his husky voice, he engaged the audience with a well-choreographed performance that involved dances, time pauses and facial theatricals.

Through songs like Hear Me, Lord, he praised and in others he talked about social and political issues and the love for Africa. It was when he sang Neria, a sound track of a film with the same name, that we saw the audience sing along to lyrics that they didn't even quite know.

Then he went on to perform Africa, winding up with I've Played My Part. But the audience stayed put, even when the day's hosts, Anne Kansiime and Kenneth Kimuli, seemed to wish them a safe journey.

And Tuku did come back to close it off. This time he had the entire audience on its feet, singing Todi, probably one of Africa's biggest HIV awareness songs, before he left the stage one more time.

Organisers say Lockdown is a series of shows that bring together artistes that are not necessarily gospel acts.

