Uganda: Chameleone Concert Fills Up Lugogo Oval

History that seemed unalterable, was rewritten when artiste Dr Jose Chameleone, defying the doomsayers, filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval at his concert on Friday.

The gates opened at 6pm with a moderate turnout, but by 8:45pm, Lugogo got flooded with all genres of Chameleone's fans, spanning age, class and creed.

The show featured top MCs, including Fifi da Queen, Ticha Ticha and Namulindwa from Bukedde TV.

The stage was given a warm-up by curtain raiser acts that included Dizza, Aziz Azion and Gravity, who worked up the crowd with songs like Zuena and Emyaka, among others.

The show continued dispensing thrills, with Pallaso, Chameleone's younger brother, appearing on stage sporting a new hairstyle, and leaving everyone on their feet when he sang Mama, dedicating it to his mother, who was present.

His act was followed by Uganda's legendary oldest band, Afrigo, which gave a great performance with its classics, that included Maria and Olimujawa Omusajja delivered by Moses Matovu.

Eddie Yawe performed Kayembe, grabbing the opportunity to thank Kyadondo East for giving his brother, Bobi Wine, a stunning election victory.

Performances also came from King Michael, Ziza Bafana, Vampino, Radio and Weasel and comedians Mad Rat and Chiko.

MP-elect, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, made an appearance at 10:30pm, triggering off chants and ululation.

At exactly 11:07pm, the lights suddenly went dark as the main act appeared on stage dressed in an Iron Man suit.

"I am the true living legend," Chameleone declared of himself, as his fans screamed out their lungs, and he opened up his performance with his hit songs, Katupakase, Nkoye Okwegomba, Sanyu Lyange.

Chameleone went on to perform other songs like Daniela, Bayuda, Basiima Ogenze and Valu Valu, among others, defying KCCA officials who had earlier ordered him to end the show at 12:15am.