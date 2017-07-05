Uganda: PJ Powers Performs for Charity At Serena

It was a night of celebrating music from back in the day, together with fresh hits, as South African music powerhouse PJ Powers, Radio and Weasel, Lady Slyke and MC Yala, plus other acts performed at a charity concert held at Kampala Serena hotel on Friday evening.

Proceeds from the show went to Girl Up Initiative Uganda, a youth-led community development organization working with girls and young women through holistic education and socio-economic empowerment programmes.

Flavia Tumusiime (NTV/Capital FM), clad in a tight-fitting pink number, hosted the event, and first on stage was Rocky Cultural Troupe which took the audience on a music journey to different parts of Uganda.

Lady Slyke is known for doing the Newz Beat on NTV, where the news is not read but rapped, took to the stage with MC Yala and Young Zion.

This time not to rap news but to perform Tuli Bazira (We are heroes).

Monica Nyiraguhabwa, the executive director of Girl Up, said proceeds from the charity show would go towards expanding the services for all UPE schools in Kampala, before rolling out to other parts of the country.

She shared about her own struggles of making it from the ghettoes of Luzira, against all odds. She called upon people world over to invest in girls.

Speaking later on, the evening's guest of honour, speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, re-echoed Nyiraguhabwa's call and added that this generation of girls is lucky to have role models to look up to, which was not the case in their days growing up.

While all expected the duo to come from backstage, Radio and Weasel started their performance from the entrance and made their way through the crowd performing one of their biggest hits, Bread And Butter.

The two put on a mini concert with the crowd begging for more, so they performed Magnetic, Neera and Juicy Juicy, among other songs.

The crowning moment was possibly at the beginning of PJ Powers' performance where the duo joined her to perform their collaboration song Home to Africa, ‒ a rendition of the 1985 hit single.

In her late fifties, PJ Powers still has that vocal range that made the world fall in love with her music.

She performed live with one backup who also doubled as the band's guitarist. Her energy doing Jabulani and her trademark shuffle on Shosholoza, among other songs, ensured the audience was on its feet throughout.