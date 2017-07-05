5 July 2017

Nigeria: AU Endorses President Buhari to Champion 2018 Annual Theme On Anti-Corruption

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — African Leaders at the recently concluded 29th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, have unanimously endorsed that President Muhammadu Buhari would champion the annual theme of the AU for 2018.

The theme for the 2018 annual summit of the organisation is 'Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation.'

The decision is in recognition of the Buhari administration's demonstrable commitment and glowing success in the fight against corruption in Nigeria and globally.

Consequently, it is expected that Buhari would in the 2018 AU summit provide exemplary and resourceful leadership by working closely with the other African Leaders, the AU Commission and development partners to collectively fashion out common programmes for Continent-wide application of the anti-corruption theme in all member states of the union.

The championship role by President Buhari will also involve a number of diplomatic initiatives to sensitize and raise awareness of the International Community on the dire consequences of corruption and the collective strategies to defeat it.

President Buhari has been a major inspiration to Africa in frontally combating corruption and bringing positive change towards building a sustainable and prosperous Africa.

