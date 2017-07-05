Fifteen-year-old boy from Igogo ward in Mwanza city who was allegedly set on fire by his mother on Monday has died.

The mother who is believed to suffer from mental illness, also set her other child and a grandson on fire while they slept in the morning.

The decease died on Monday at 3pm while receiving treatment at Bugando Medical Center (BMC) following serious burn injuries.

Preliminary medical reports at BMC indicate that the deceased, Ally Omary (15), who was a student at Lumala secondary school in the city and had a condition of mental illness that made it difficult to rescue himself.

The medical doctor in-charge of the burn unit at BMC, Philip Makoye told this paper yesterday that the deceased could not have rescued himself following his mental disability.

"People with mental disability cannot immediately identify risk conditions that are surrounding them," he said

According to him, the body of the deceased had burn up to 90 percent.

He explained that the deceased was brought at the hospital on Monday together with his younger sister, Shapi Omary (11), a pupil at Sahara primary school in the city who was also burnt in the incident.

According to him the two victims were referred from Sekou-Toure district hospital.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Ahmed Msangi confirmed the incident on Monday through telephone interview.

The commander explained that preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected woman was suffering from mental illness and was on medication.

The other victim of the fire event is Elena Nyalingu(1), who is a grandson to the suspect.

Dr Philip noted that Elena is still receiving treatment from burn injuries on her left hand.

