Kenya: Home Player Kirika Wins on Par-72 Ruiru Club Course

Home player Francis Kirika beat club mate Michael Gitari on countback to clinch this year's Polycarp Igathe golf tournament at the par-72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

In the tight but high-scoring tournament, Kirika and Gitari had both carded 20 and 21 for 41 points each, but it was the last six holes where Kirika parred the 13th and 15th holes, beating Gitari on countback. Gitari, who scratched the 17th, went home with the men's first prize after winning by a point from Isaac Nguku on 21 and 19 while Thika's S.M. Kihiro, on 39, was third.

Winnie Kamau, on 38 points, claimed the ladies first prize after beating Jane Mwaura and S. Patel on countback. Nakuru's Eric Nyaga emerged the best guest on 40 points, winning ahead of Martin Murimi of Nakuru on 38 points while Lucy Gichimbiri was the lady guest winner with 34 points. The nines went to Joseph Kamiri on 24 and Jimmy Kamau with 19 points.

MWARANIA WINS

At Vet Lab Sports Club, lady golfer Rose Mwarania walked away with the overall title in the Kenya Ports Authority Golf Day after posting 38 points with Paul Kanyeki clinching the men's first prize on 37 points after beating Allen Dennis and Joseph Kirui on countback.

Wilberforce Nadida was placed fourth with 36 points and taking the ladies first prize was Jane Mwangi on 37 points. She beat Esther Chumo by two points as F. Wagura on an amazing 44 points was the best guest, beating John Paul by nine points.

The staff prize to Charles Odoo with 34 followed in second and third places by Fiona Mbadi and Terry Odoo on 29 and 27 points. George Njoroge claimed the seniors title on 32 points and Jay Vadgama was the best junior with 35 points.

At Royal Nairobi Club, lady golfer Catherine Mburugu, off handicap 28, carded 41 points to win fifth leg of the Commercial Bank of Africa golf series.

Shaukatali Gulamhussein beat David Mugun on countback with 40 points to clinch the men's title as Hardeep Sokhi on 39 points was third. Ladies first prize went to Jessica Kang on 36, one better than Nancy Karimi (35) while Mbuvi Ngunze carded 30 points to emerge the best guest after beating Hanif Kurji on countback while also posting 30 points was staff winner Peter Kiguru.

SUMMARIZED WEEKEND GOLF RESULTS

At Sigona; Glance Ventures golf Day; winner Aashit Shah 39pts cb Baiju Savani 39, Amit Sodha 39; lady winner Anne Kabugi 38, guest; Andrew Chelogoi 36pts;

At Thika Sports Club; Next Generation Golf : Overall Winner; B Kibaru 39, Men Winner; Bernard Kangethe 39; Wanjau Gathuri 38, Lady; Eunice Mwangi 35, cb Eunice Muthemba 35, Guest Peter Nganga 36 points.

At Nyali; Friends of Captain Golf Day; Overall winner Vishnu Dhutia 66 nett, Men winner; Willie Mbote 67, Boniface Mungai 68, Lady; Nimisha Shah 77, Guest. Habiba Hassan 65, Best senior Paul Macharia 75, Junior; Alyssa Jamal 85. ends