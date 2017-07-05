Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked Pandanguo Police Post in Lamu West and destroyed a communication mast authorities say.

A police source in Lamu said security officers are currently responding to the attack.

Coast regional police commander Akello Odhiambo confirmed the incident saying "I am yet to get any details. Our team is on the ground now."

According to Pandanguo headman Adan Golja, gunshots were heard coming from the police post at around 5.30am forcing villagers to run for their lives.

More to follow...