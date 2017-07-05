5 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shabaab Militants Attack Police Post in Lamu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kalume Kazungu

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked Pandanguo Police Post in Lamu West and destroyed a communication mast authorities say.

A police source in Lamu said security officers are currently responding to the attack.

Coast regional police commander Akello Odhiambo confirmed the incident saying "I am yet to get any details. Our team is on the ground now."

According to Pandanguo headman Adan Golja, gunshots were heard coming from the police post at around 5.30am forcing villagers to run for their lives.

More to follow...

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.