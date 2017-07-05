Rwanda: Friends of Jesus Choir Support Needy Families

The Friends of Jesus Choir of Kigali English Church, a Seventh Day Adventist church based in Kibagabaga, on Sunday reached out to the poor in a social responsibility activity at Gahanga sector, Kicukiro District.

The 30-member choir, accompanied by church elders, offered 29 goats and 150 medical insurance (Mituelle de Sante) subscriptions to locals in the sector while other households were given clothes by choir members.

According to James Ghahunde, the president of Friends of Jesus Choir, the initiative was aimed at giving back to the needy with tangible support as they prepare for their 29th anniversary celebrations.

"As a choir, we always want to do what we know God would be happy with. As we prepare for our 20th anniversary, we decided to give back to the vulnerable," said Ghahunde.

Among other activities, members of the choir were able to make 1,500 bricks which will be used to construct a house for Veneranda Mukandamage.

Mukandamage is a widow and mother of 7 children whose house collapsed and have been living with neighbours for months now.

Mukandamage said she was indeed grateful for the help rendered to her, as she never anticipated anyone coming to her rescue.

"They didn't choose me due to anything else but because I needed help and maybe my conduct in the village since I am a good citizen."

"Again, I know they have been used by God to reach out to the disadvantaged like us and we can only pray for blessings for each and every one in that choir." said Mukandamage.

In May last year, the choir also gave out goats to needy women in Gahanga Sector and this week's activity was a follow-up to support those who didn't benefit last year.

More than 300 people attended this activity.

Addressing residents, Charles Kaliwabo, a church elder, reminded people that they should adopt the habit of giving and sharing no matter how much they have, especially by sacrificing for the poor because that's what God wants them to do.

"We should sacrifice for those who need help, we all know that however little we may have, it can make a big impact on those that do not have," he said.

"The goats that have been given out today will help improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries and help them generate income to sustain themselves," said Kaliwabo.