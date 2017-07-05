Police in Busia have arrested a blogger for publishing messages said to be offensive on his Facebook page.

Busia OCPD Masai Makau said Mr Paul Odhiambo aka Amemba was on Tuesday evening locked in Busia Police Station for questioning.

According to the police boss, his arrest follows complaints from members of the public who accused him of spreading hatred through his Facebook page and WhatsApp account.

"We have him in custody and our detectives are in possession of his phones to help us with investigations over some posts aimed at propagating animosity between some communities in Busia," he said on Tuesday.

NCIC MONITORING

Mr Makau warned that his team and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) are monitoring the use of social media for hate mongering.

"Let this group of people be warned that we are monitoring social media. We are following up on two individuals whom we have been informed are spearheading hatred.

"Let it be known that NCIC has gone a step ahead and given us recording devices to help us in monitoring," he added.

He warned the youth against being used by politicians especially during this electioneering period.

Mr Odhiambo often posts local political talk on his Facebook page.

But police claim some of those messages border on incitement and hate speech.