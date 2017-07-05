Rwanda: CoK Awards Best Performing Schools, Students

Several schools and students across Kigali were last week awarded trophies and scholastic materials after winning the 2017 school peer evaluation and inter-school debate organized by the City of Kigali.

Eight students from different schools who won in the debate competition walked away with scholastic materials such as textbooks and school bags.

The school peer evaluation was carried out in January and February and eight schools from four categories; which are primary, nine-twelve year basic education, general education and technical schools. The evaluation considered a number of things, including how schools create a conducive learning environment for students.

The City of Kigali also plans to recognise 66 more students who participated in the debate with books and certificates. The first school from all four categories will get Rwf5 million while the second will receive Rwf3 million.

Eight best performing students will also get an E-book reader programme to help them access the online library.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, the City of Kigali mayor, Pascal Nyamulinda, thanked best schools for their effort towards promoting the quality of education in Rwanda.

"This is the right time to recognise your determination, good spirit and most specifically your vision in building sustainable foundation of education for our children. We appreciate how you do it. I also thank students who performed well in the competition and I advise you to keep working hard," he said.

Nyamulinda promised continued support for those ready to provide quality education.

"There are some basic elements like discipline that teachers should focus on for students to learn better. Good leadership is also key on the part of head teachers and district education officers. We also want to ensure close follow-up to create a good atmosphere between students and teachers" he promised.

The head teacher of Groupe Scholaire Kinyinya in Gasabo District, Janviere Mukamwezi, said being among winners was a result of good leadership, cleanliness, good infrastructure and close collaboration with parents, among others.

Sister Elizabeth Furaha, the head teacher for Ecole Privee Marie Auxiatrice, said winning was a result of working together as the school community.

Abdulkarim Mugisha, a student at Riviera High School who won in the O-level debate, said the competition was an opportunity for him to acquire more knowledge.

"I'm really excited with the results. I'm going to keep doing more research and read more books to grow my knowledge on different subjects" he said.