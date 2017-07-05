5 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fruit Prices Up in Huye District

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Remy Niyingize

The prices of fruits have gone up in Huye District, Southern Province, a mini-survey by The New Times indicates.

According to the survey conducted in Huye town, consumers now have to fork out more to buy passion fruits, watermelon and oranges. Currently, a kilogramme of passion fruits goes for Rwf1,200, from Rwf800, that of oranges is at Rwf800 compared to Rwf500 previously, while watermelon (small) costs Rwf1,000, up from Rwf500 and big-sized one go for Rwf2,500 from Rwf1,500.

Faida Uzayisenga, a fruit vendor in Huye Market, attributed the increase to rising costs involved in importing them from Burundi, which he said is the main supplier of fruits to the area.

"Transport charges have gone up which has affected prices of passion fruits and oranges that are mainly imported from Burundi," Uzayisenga said.

Other fruits are bought from Rusizi, Nyamasheke and Nyamagabe districts, while watermelons are from neighbouring Uganda, the vendor added.

Buyers react

Jacquelline Uzamukunda said her family no longer buys passion fruits for homemade juice as the price is too high for them. She noted that the rise in prices could be due to the fact that there is local production of fruits, saying local farmers are not interested in fruit farming preferring to grow food crops like beans, cassava and bananas.

Peter Nsanzineza said consumers should brace themselves for even higher fruit prices "because of the growing demand in the area."

Rwanda

Volleyball - Rwandan Elected Zone V Chairman

Former Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) president Gustave Nkurunziza has been voted as the president for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.