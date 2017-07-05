Uganda: 'Exiting' Masiko Allowed to Pick Clan Over Club

Kampala — The signs are now more visible that box to box midfielder Tom Masiko isn't part of the bourgeoning KCCA project under Mike Mutebi.

First, he wasn't even named amongst the seven substitutes on the KCCA bench as the club walloped Fus Rabat 3-1 in the Caf Confederation Cup game at Lugogo on Sunday even when he was fully fit.

Now, in preparation for the do or die encounter with Club Africain on Friday, Masiko has been granted permission to go and train with his clan - Ngeye - at Kibuli grounds as they prepare for the opening Bika Bya Buganda tourney match against Mbogo in Nakisunga on Saturday.

"Since he wasn't considered for the Rabat game, we have a feeling he won't head to Tunisia (today) so we are building our team around him," Ngeye coach Matia Lule said.

This comes amidst reports that Masiko is on the verge of joining Vipers from Lugogo after an eight-year devoted service.

"We are in advanced talks with him to join us. I think the coach left him out because he feels his mind is currently not settled.

"We want to add him to Taddewo Lwanga, Stephen Mukwala and Yayo Lutimba who have already joined us as we beef up for next season," Vipers technical director Harunah kyobe revealed.

In Masiko's absence, midfielders Muzamir Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda and new signing Saddam Juma dazzled whilst Allan Okello, Vincent Kayizzi and Paul Mucureezi offered back up.

"We only want players that are focused to achieve at the club.

We have many young players coming through and we will give them a chance to play," Mutebi told Daily Monitor.