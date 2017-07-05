Rwanda: Azam Rwanda Premier League Awards for July 9

For the second time, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) in partnership with Azam Rwanda will host the second edition of the Azam Rwanda Premier League Awards on July 9 at Kigali Marriott Hotel.

The event will involve identifying, recognising, and awarding personalities that have excelled in different categories following the climax of the 2016/17 season.

Awards will be awarded basing on various disciplines such as footballer of the year, best coach of the year, coach revelation of the year, best goalkeeper, best referee, best assistant referee, league's top scorers, promising player, team of the season and best journalist of the year.

Rayon Sports midfielder Pierrot Kwizera is the reigning best player of the year having won the accolade during last year's event that was held at FERWAFA headquarters.

Nominees in the different categories

Best player of the year

1. Wai Yeka (Musanze)

2. Danny Usengimana (Police)

3. Pierrot Kwizera (Rayon Sports)

Promising Player

1. Abdey Biramahire (Police)

2. Moustapha Nsengiyumva (Rayon Sports)

3. Olivier Usabimana (Marines)

Best Goalkeeper

1. Marcel Nzarora (Police)

2. Olivier Kwizera (Bugesera)

3. Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports)

4. Jean de Dieu Nsabimana (Pepiniere)

Best Coach

1. Innocent Seninga (Police)

2. Djuma Massoud (Rayon Sports)

3. Vincent Mashami (Bugesera)

Best Fan club of the year

1. Asman (AS Kigali)

2. Gikundiro Forever (Rayon Sports)

3. APR Fan club online (APR)

4. Match Generation (Rayon Sports)

Best Referee

1. Nsoro Ruzindana

2. Abdoulkalim Twagirumukiza

3. Louis Hakizimana

Best Assistant Referee

1. Theogene Ndagijimana

2. Ambroise Hakizimana

3. Jean Bosco Niyitegeka

Top Scorer

1. Danny Usengimana (Police)-19 goals

Revelation Coach

1. Sosthene Habimana (Musanze)

2. Innocent Seninga (Police)

3. Jimmy Ndayizeye (Espoir)

Best Goal of the season

1. Maxime Sekamana (APR)

2. Justin Mico (Police)

3. Salita Gentil Kambale (Etincelles)

4. Shassir Nahimana (Rayon Sports)

5. Pierrot Kwizera (Rayon Sports)

6. Michel Rusheshangoga (APR)

Other categories: Best Team of the season (Best eleven) & Best Football Journalist (To be decided by Association of Sports Journalists (AJSPOR).