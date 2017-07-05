Kampala — Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is hoping that the senior players he summoned to the Western region tour will aid the team's push for the Africa Cup of Nations Championships.

While ignoring KCCA players due to club's Caf Confederation Cup run, Micho called up a squad of 25 to the squad that is currently training for the upcoming Western region tour this weekend.

The 25 included foreign-based quartet of Cranes' vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Aucho Khalid, Dennis Iguma and Murushid Jjuuko.

Neither is eligible for Uganda's Chan qualifying game against South Sudan next week as the competition only allows for players in the local leagues.

"These senior players are purposeful to give confidence to the young players," Micho said. While some are in their off-season, Iguma hasn't been active since the Africa Cup of Nations ended.

"They are in off season and such training helps them as well before returning to their respective clubs," the Serb added.

While the regional tours, the last of which took the national team to Fort Portal, are mainly to market sponsors Nile Special and Airtel, Micho sees more.

"This is a great start to cement our preparations first when we play on the regional tour, CHAN 2018 qualifiers as a bridge for 2018 World Cup qualifiers" Micho noted. The team is currently training at Namboole Stadium.

AFRICA NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIPS

QUALIFIERS - SECOND ROUND

FIRST LEG - JULY 15

South Sudan v Uganda,

Juba City Stadium

SECOND LEG - JULY 22

Uganda v South Sudan, Lugogo

SATURDAY JULY 8 IN KABALE

Western Region v Uganda, 3.30pm

UGANDA CRANES' SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Isma Watenga (Vipers), Saidi Keni (Proline), Tom Ikara (Kirinya/Jinja S.S)

DEFENDERS: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers), Deus Bukenya (Vipers), John Adiriko (SC Villa), Martin Kizza (SC Villa), Savio Kabugo (Proline), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa), Rashid Toha (Onduparaka)

MIDFIELDERS: Nicholas Kasozi (Synergy), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Simon Sserunkuma (SC Villa)

FORWARDS: Milton Karisa (Vipers), Erisa Ssekisambu (Vipers), Nelson Senkatuka (Proline), Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa), Method Bassey (Mbarara), Shaban Mohamed (Onduparaka), Julius Malingumu (The Saints), Solomon Okwalinga (Synergy)

FOREIGN-BASED PLAYERS

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Aucho Khalid, Dennis Iguma and Murushid Jjuuko