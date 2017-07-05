Rwanda: APR FC Are 2017 Peace Cup Champions

APR FC have won the 2017 Peace Cup after defeating Espoir FC 1-0 in a nail-biting and drama-filled final at a fully packed Stade de Kigali, Nyamirambo, on Tuesday.

Rwanda international Djihad Bizimana netted the lone goal that separated the two teams in the 37th minute when he lashed onto Adolphe Hakundukize's loose ball who failed to clear the ball from inside the box.

It is APR' ninth Peace Cup since 1994.

Following a disappointing season for the former league champions under the tutelage of their former player Jimmy Mulisa, APR came into this game seeking for nonthing less than a win to finish the 2016/17 season with silverware.

APR finished third in the league which meant that they would not compete in any continental competition next season unless they won the Peace Cup.

Yesterday's victory handed APR the opportunity to represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Orange Confederations Cup.

On top of the trophy and a ticket to represent the country in the Confederations Cup, APR also walked away with Rwf10m in cash prize.

Third place playoff

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff contest, league champions Rayon Sports thrashed Amagaju 3-0 in the game that preceded the final.

Nova Bayama opened the scoring for the Blues in the 60th minute after a good cross from Dominique Savio Nshuti on the left wing.

Three minutes later Burundian striker Shassir Nahimana doubled the lead with a chip after miscommunication between goalie Fabrice Fikiri and his defenders, while seven minute later Olivier Seif Niyonzima scored the third to give Djuma Masudi's side a comfortable win.

Espoir, that finished in the second place, bagged Rwf5m while Rayon Sports walked away with Rwf3m for a third-place finish with Amagaju FC taking Rwf1m for their fourth finish.

Rayon Sports were last year's Peace Cup winners.

Tuesday

Peace Cup final

APR 1-0 Espoir

Third place playoff

Rayon Sports 3-0 Amagaju FC