5 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Youth Urged to Actively Participate in Elections

By Remy Niyingize

The Youth in the country have been called on to help ensure a peaceful environment in the forthcoming presidential election slated for August 4.

This call was made by Sylvestre Kagabo, the Huye and Gisagara Electoral Zone coordinator, during a forum with youth from Southern Province's districts, last week in Huye District.

"The majority of voters in Rwanda are youth, more than 60 per cent. They should serve as an example to other citizens by being advocates of peaceful elections and massively participating in the exercise," he said.

The forum was organised by Never Again Rwanda under a project dubbed 'Inzira Nziza', which supports the youth to express their views on democratic values.

Bonny Mukombozi, a governance and rights' programmes coordinator at Never Again Rwanda, said that youth are critical in bringing about social and political transformation not only in Rwanda but globally.

Youth speak out

Irene Kamanzi, a 23 year-old participant, said youth's role is key in society.

"Youth are tomorrow's leaders and they constitute a big percentage of citizens. They must take the lead and be exemplary," Kamanzi said.

Lucie Nyiranteziryayo, 22, said youth were manipulated by past leadership to commit heinous crimes during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi which should not be repeated.

