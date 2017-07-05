Uganda: Land Probe - Wakiso Surveyor Accused of Abusing Office

Kampala — Wakiso District staff surveyor, Dr Joseph Kizito Batume, has been accused before the commission of inquiry into land matters of grabbing land using influence of his office.

Dr Batume allegedly grabbed 45 decimals of land belonging to Ministry of Works in Wakiso Town Council.

Evidence before the land commission indicates that Wakiso Town Council applied for four acres of land from Uganda Land Commission (ULC) to set up its offices but while processing the land title, Dr Batume in connivance with land officials at the district processed only 3.1 acres and shared the 90 decimals among themselves.

"I first surveyed that land while working as a private surveyor for Buganda Land Board (BLB). And all I know is that the land belongs to BLB and not ULC. I admit that it might be conflict of interest because I used my prior knowledge about this land to get a freehold title," he said.

In another incident, Dr Batume also confessed to have acquired 46 decimals of a prime land in Nansana Municipality, where he constructed his Holyfam Hotel.

Dr Batume told the commission that upon instructions from BLB to survey its returned land in Nansana, Namasuba and Wakiso, he instead applied and bought it at Shs7m in 2004. Appearing before the seven member commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Dr Batume was also accused of approving surveys that led to issuance of land titles in 14 forest reserves and wetlands. Evidence before the commission shows that Nonve Forest land measuring 600 acres were fraudulently acquired by private developers including Wakiso RDC Ian Kyeyune and businessman Hajj Haruna Ssemakula without doing due diligence.

In his testimony, Dr Batume admitted issuing the instructions to Mr Ssemakula to survey Nonve Forest Reserve but insisted that he was guided by approved plans issued by the district planner.

"The nature of involvement was by virtue of being a district staff surveyor. I received a request for instruction for survey on January 2014, from a private survey firm on behalf of Mr Ssemakula. It was a request for 190 hectares (more than 380acres) of land at Buwanuka, Kakiri on Hoima Road. The field surveyor was Mr Israel Sserumpanise," said Dr Batume blaming the private surveyor and the applicant.

"Our offices do not enable us to interrogate clients. As per my schedule are to issue instructions to survey and the due diligence is done by survey firms which are contracted because they are the ones who generate the basic information used by planners," he added.

Meanwhile, the commission has ordered Dr Batume to declare his wealth in seven days.

The commission directive resulted from Dr Batume's failure to declare the amount of wealth he acquired over the past 15 years while working as the district staff surveyor.