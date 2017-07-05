Rwanda/Tanzania: Hey Optimistic Amavubi Can Secure Win in Tanzania

The national team head coach Antoine Hey has said that he believes Rwanda can beat Tanzania when both sides meet in the first leg of this year's 2018 CHAN qualifiers slated for July 15 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The German coach made the remarks on Monday after unveiling the provisional 22-man squad that is scheduled to start training camp today for this game.

"We have summoned players that we feel have something that is needed to get the result on the international level, we are not selecting players only because they are playing for the biggest clubs in the country or that they have played for ten years in the national team," said Hey

"We followed the Tanzanian match with Lesotho in their AFCON qualifier which ended 1-1. We have seen the quality and weaknesses that Tanzania has and what they are doing now in South Africa is not bothering a lot," he further noted

After Amavubi's 2-1 defeat against Central African Republic in the opening AFCON 2019 Cameroon qualifier last month, Amavubi will be looking to win the game in order to keep the hopes of qualifying for the third time alive.

The winners between Rwanda and Tanzania will take on Uganda, who are the favourites to go past the winner between South Sudan and Somalia in the second round.

The second-round winners will meet in the third round where only eventual winners will qualify to represent the Central and East Zone at next year's edition, alongside hosts Kenya.

The continental tourney, which is reserved for players, who feature in national domestic leagues, will be staged from January 11 to February 2, 2018.

DR Congo is the defending champion.