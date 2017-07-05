South Africa: Chief Justice Office Robbery Accused Back in Court

Two men accused of robbery at the Office of the Chief Justice are due back in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Given Msimango, 20, and cousin, Bigboy Yose, 37, previously appeared in court where their matter was postponed for further investigation. They have been out on bail.

Msimango faces two counts of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and Yose four counts for contravening the Identification Act because, when the arrest took place he was found with forged identity documents.

The court previously found the court was yet to present evidence linking the two men to the burglary.

Msimango's older brother, Nkosinathi, 34, who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the robbery of 15 computers that contained sensitive information about South Africa's judges, is also currently out on bail.

He handed himself over to the police on March 24, after police said he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers that were stolen from the office, in Midrand, during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

News24 investigation

An investigation by News24 had previously revealed fake employment histories, a string of non-existent telephone numbers and residential addresses between the three men.

Business Day had reported that Nkosinathi Msimango was allegedly receiving protection from "elements in the state security services".

The report comes amid widespread speculation that the break-in was a Watergate-esque operation by shadowy intelligence operatives, possibly from the State Security Agency (SSA).

News24's investigation into the three men had unearthed a web of work histories that appear to be fake, telephone numbers that go unanswered or that are no longer in use, and what appears to be false residential addresses.

Bigboy Yose, for instance, has a LinkedIn profile on which he lists his employer as Xena Properties. The owner of the latter company, however, told News24 that she had never heard of a Bigboy Yose and that no such person had ever worked at her business.

