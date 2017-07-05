Uganda: Mutebi Promises to Correct Poor Start

Kampala — KCCA have conceded inside the opening 10 minutes of their away games on the continental on all but two occasions during the ongoing campaign.

It's one of the areas manager Mike Mutebi is promising his team will correct this Friday when they face Tunisia's Club Africain seeking a draw to make the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

"We are going correct that (conceding early)," Mutebi, whose team travel to North Africa today, told Daily Monitor. "We have only been jittery and not because the opposition has harassed us into those early goals."

KCCA's 3-1 victory over FUS Rabat here on Sunday put them level with Club Africain on nine points, three more than FUS Rabat (Morocco) and Rivers United (Nigeria).

On their visits to Rabat and Port Harcourt, KCCA had the ball hit the back of their net in the seventh and first minute respectively.

Yet to win on the road, KCCA let in two inside the first six minutes to lose 2-1 at Mamelodi Sundowns to exit the Caf Champions League at the first round stage with a 2-3 aggregate score.

However, Mutebi will not shut shop for the draw they need in Tunis following their luminous display etched by goals from Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Saddam Juma and Isaac Muleme at the Startimes Stadium, Lugogo.

"We are going to attack. We will play our way. No no no... we will not sacrifice that," Mutebi said. "Club Africain need a point like we do. Given that, they will play attacking football.

"The result will be 3-3, 2-2 or 1-1. There will be goals in that game." Picking on an age-old analogy of the best form of defence, he demanded that his players keep the ball.

"We will use the ball intelligently and keep it. The best way to defend is to retain the ball like the best teams do," Mutebi, a renowned 'fantasista', said.

Adding that; "You know how Maghreb teams play. They are going to play to win but we have enough to pick a point. We can even pick three points."

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Playing Friday, 9pm

Club Africain v KCCA,

FUS Rabat v Rivers United,