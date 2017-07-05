4 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest Cleric, Recover Decomposing Body of Missing University Student

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josiah Oluwole

Police in Osun State on Tuesday paraded a cleric, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, and his suspected accomplices, Ibrahim Ayuba and Yusuf Aliu, over the death of a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Oluwafemi Shonibare, who was declared missing earlier in June.

After his arrest, Mr. Abdulrofiu led the police to a spot near his house where the body of the student was dumped.

The body of Shonibare was already decomposing when it was retrieved by the police.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the suspects planned to use the deceased, who was a final year student of the department of microbiology, for money ritual before they were apprehended.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State, Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the development.

He told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the police had enough evidence to successfully prosecute the suspects in court.

He also said the suspects had owned up to the crime and would soon be arraigned in court.

"I can assure you that they will be soon be arraigned in court and that means we have enough evidence to prosecute them," Mr. Adeoye said.

Nigeria

Only Lagos LGs Can Survive in Nigeria Without Federal Allocations - Sole Administrator

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Quadri Olatunji, the Sole Administrator of Alimosho Local government, Lagos State,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.