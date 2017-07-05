Uganda: No Injury Scare As Rugby Cranes Return

Kampala — The Rugby Cranes have so far played three tests in three weeks, two against Kenya and the other coming against Senegal in Dakar on Saturday. Three more games await Uganda with Zimbabwe, Tunisia and Namibia all set to visit between now and August 5.

Six games in two months comes with implications like injuries but with only three played, the Rugby Cranes are still riding on healthy, with no major injury scares.

Forwards Marvin Odongo, Mathias Ochwo and captain Brian Odongo were left uncomfortable after the 16-17 much needed Gold Cup win over Senegal on Saturday in Dakar but Cranes team doctor Stephen Buyungo has played down their conditions and called them manageable.

"We have no serious injury," he told Daily Monitor on arrival from Senegal yesterday morning. "Ochwo had a swelling which we have handled, Odongo (Brian) just has a problem with one of his neck muscles while Marvin is to undergo a scan today for clarity," explained the doctor.

Ochwo suffered a blow to the head against Senegal which left him with a swelling, captain Odongo got off with fears of a neck injury and eighth man Odongo's right knee left him in discomfort with the extent of the injury yet to be known.

"Odongo (Marvin) will undergo a scan today which was not possible in Senegal because we had no health insurance. After the scan we shall know what to do next," he added.

Meanwhile coach Robert Seguya has slammed Senegal's tactics in their 16-17 loss against Uganda and blamed them for holding back his side.

"We did not play because they never let us play," he said. "Every time we tried to keep the game flowing to get momentum, the game stopped because they were playing boxing and not rugby," he added.

Uganda leads to the six team Gold Cup table after two games with Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Senegal and Tunisia following in that order.

The Cranes are now ranked 38th with 49.67 points up from 40th in last week in the World Rugby rankings. Uganda has moved seven places in a week after two matches, a 33-all draw with Kenya and a 16-17 win away in Senegal.