South Africa: Thulsie Twins to Return to Court

Terror accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie will return to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, on charges of planning to set off explosives in South Africa.

The men face three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act after being arrested in Newclare and Azaadville west of Johannesburg on July 9 last year.

They were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and are suspected of planning strikes against a US embassy and institutions associated with Judaism in South Africa.

At previous appearances, their counsel Anneline Van den Heever complained about the delays in the case but was told that British and US authorities also have an interest in the case because of international agreements and protocols.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi previously told News24 that the arrests followed prolonged investigations into possible terror-related activities in the Johannesburg area.

