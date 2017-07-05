4 July 2017

Uganda: Fire Scare At Workers House

By Paul Tajuba

Workers and visitors at Workers House in central Kampala were today morning ordered to leave the building after a fire was detected in the first floor of the 20-storied building.

Many were seen stranded outside the building for close to 30 minutes as fire fighters were busy securing the building that houses several offices including the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Godfrey Ekanya, the former Tororo County legislator who was at the scene when the fire started said they were ordered to leave after a fire alarm went off.

"They said it was an electrical fire so they ordered people to leave," Mr Ekanya, who stood outside the building with his colleague for some time said.

Ivan Ssekabembe one of people Daily Monitor found at scene said the fire started from ground floor where they are ongoing construction works but there were no deaths or much damage to property as it was quickly contained.

Business had normalised by the time this reporter left the scene.

There have been many incidents of fire gutting buildings and markets in the city and across the country.

In May, fire gutted Ivory Plaza, a building located in the city center right behind Pioneer Mall.

Another fire gutted the ministry of Health offices in Wandegeya, Kampala.

