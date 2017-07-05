Uganda: IGP Kayihura Orders Audit of Eastern Border Region Security

The Inspector General Police, Gen Kale Kayihura has ordered the Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to investigate corruption and mismanagement of Bukedi Police region security.

Bukedi Police region covers the districts of Busia, Tororo and Malaba which share a border with Kenya.

The spokesman of the PSU, Mr Vincent Ssekate, said Gen Kayihura ordered Mr Joel Aguma, the commandant of PSU, to work with all security agencies in the area to conduct effective investigations.

"The commandant has already started the security audit and investigations. If the allegations are proven to be true against any police officer, action will be taken," Mr Ssekate said.

However, Gen Kayihura wasn't specific on which officers or department are to be investigated.

Bukedi region has Uganda's major entry points for goods to and from the Indian Ocean ports especially Mombasa, but it is populous, which gives criminals room to carry out cross-border crimes.

There are allegations that officers working in government institutions take that opportunity to aid smugglers and also solicit bribes from motorists.

Mr Ssekate said Gen Kayihura also ordered PSU to work with the security agencies to design proactive measures at the border to prevent human trafficking and other transnational crimes.

Last month, police in Bukedi region arrested a Somali national, who is blacklisted as a terrorist by the US government. The Somali national was attempting to enter the country as a refugee.

The same border points were used by terrorists who carried out suicide bombings in Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Village Restaurant at Kabalagala in Kampala City. More than 80 people were killed and dozens injured in the attack.