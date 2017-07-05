Entebbe — Mr Elton John Mabirizi, a contestant in last year's Uganda presidential elections has said that the continued call by politicians for electoral reforms is a waste of time.

Speaking to journalists during a two day National Consultative Forum (NCF) for political parties and political organizations' in Entebbe, Mr Mabirizi said that people had long been giving in deliberations on the reforms they wished for but nothing had been changed by government.

"It's wastage of time. In March this year, I attended the meeting and we made deliberations on several issues. They even gave us email addresses through which we can contribute but nothing was done. If you don't deal away with this regime there is nothing you can do," he said.

He further said that the reforms that are always discussed during the meetings are never implemented by government and called for an independent electoral commission to be established.

"[President] Museveni brought the same tactics he used in the bush to the public office just to mess with people's minds. Apart from removing him from leadership, there is nothing you can do to create a free and fair electoral process," he said.

Ms Aisha Nabasirye Gitta of the Social Democratic Party and chairperson national women's leader told journalists that: "Even though people show the will to choose their own leader like in the just concluded Kyaddondo east by-election where the independent candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine emerged winner, there is still need for electoral reforms."

Some of the reforms that the participants from the different political parties raised during the consultative meeting were free media access and during elections, reduction in nomination fees for candidates, curbing of improper actions by state security forces, setting term limits for women members of parliament, among others.

However Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana who chaired the meeting while responding to the politicians' concerns told them that the meetings were only meant to get their opinions.

"These are emerging issues which we look at, distil and see how we should present them wherever they are to be presented. It's a continuous process. We are not here to make resolutions to the concerns raised and as NCF we have consulted you. We have got your opinions, our objectives have been reached," he said.

He further said that some of the reforms raised at the forum by the politicians were being worked on already thus the meeting wasn't a waste of time and the reforms raised would later lead to a national consensus meeting.

"We are aware that there is need to make reforms. As government, we have already identified some areas that we need to make reforms so that by the time of the next elections, no one will say it's too late," he added.