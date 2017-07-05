Kampala — Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has glorified former Democratic Party President and businessman John Ssebaana Kizito for his contribution to the political and economic liberation of Uganda.

Ssebaana was hospitalised on June 19, 2017 having suffered a stroke. He never left hospital until his death on Monday morning.

Speaking during a meeting Ssebaana's family members and , DP supporters Dr Rugunda said that the country should celebrate Ssebaana's life and his contribution to the capture of power by the National Resistance Movement in 1986.

"The late Ssebaana has set an example to Ugandans in many ways and directions. Political party affiliation never interfered with his commitment to serve the country which he did again with distinction. He remained himself; straight and approachable," Dr Rugunda said.

He said the government would arrange a befitting send-off for the "distinguished son of Uganda and well known public servant who pioneered in many areas where others feared to endeavour."

Addressing DP weekly press conference in Kampala on Tuesday, DP Spokesperson, Mr Kenneth Kakande said Ssebaana was a leader with no mean accomplishments who will remain a hero of the party.

"Ssebaana created a compassionate society that believed in truth and justice and that was his vision. We pledge to keep his will as part of our guiding principle for the long struggle to bring change in the mother country," Mr Kakande said.

He said many young leaders not only in DP were natured by the late Ssebaana.

"Ssebaana knew what he wanted and stood for it despite being a businessman and you know it's a challenge in this country to be both a businessman and an opposition politician. Very challenging; you cannot do it," Mr Kakande said.

The Minister of Public Service Mr Muluri Mukasa has been appointed to coordinate burial ceremonies for the late Ssebaana. Mr Mukasa and the NRM party Chief Whip Ms Ruth Nankabirwa will work with Ssebaana's family members and the DP leadership.

Funeral programme

Thursday

8:00 am -10:00 am: Body lies in KCCA chambers

11:00 am -5:00 pm: Body lies in Parliament

Night vigil at his Kansanga home

Friday

8:00 am - 10:00 am: Mass led by the Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Sure House

11:00 am -4:00 pm: Service at Namirembe Cathedral

Night Vigil at his ancestral home at Mpande, Kalule, Luweero District

Saturday

10:00 am: Service at Mpande, Kalule, Luweero District

2:00 pm: Burial.

snakirigya@ug.nationmedia.com