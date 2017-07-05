Uganda: FDC Releases Roadmap for Party Presidential Campaigns, Elections

Wakiso — The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has released a roadmap for the election of a new party president.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Wakiso District, FDC party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said July 10 and August 12 have been designated days for registration and picking of nomination forms by interested candidates.

"Starting July 4, the party will issue a notice to all FDC members willing and interested to be the next party president to come and pick nomination forms," Mr Ssemujju said.

Mr Ssemujju said the nominations for the party president will be conducted from August 14 to August 16 and the open campaigns will be held from August 17 until November 17.

He said the electoral commission and the candidates' agents will harmonise the campaign programme on August 16.

Mr Ssemujju said election of the party's new president will take place during the national delegates' conference and the new president will swear in on November 18.

Three contenders

Last month, however, during a press conference, the party deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Mwiru, said three people had expressed interest in the top party leadership.

Among them was the incumbent president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu whose tenure expires on November 22, FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi and former Kumi County MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

To contest, Mr Ssemujju said a candidate must have an A-Level certificate, pay a non-refundable fee of Shs3m and must be a party member.