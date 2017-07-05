Rwanda: APR FC Stun Police to Win Carre d' as Handball Title

APR handball club have proved to be the new kings of local handball after stunning raditional archrivals Police on Monday (33-29) to win this year's Carre d'As title for the first time since 2010.

This triumph came just a week after Anaclet Bagirishya's side had won the league title for the first time since 2009 hence bringing Police's three-year reign in local handball to an end.

The Carre d' As tournament is normally organised at the end of the league season and attracts only the top four teams which were champions APR, Police, Ecole Secondaire Kigoma and Nyakabanda.

In the semifinals APR defeated Nyakabanda 29-20 while defending champions Police automatically progressed to the final after Kigoma failed to show up.

In a highly contested game where Police were seeking for revenge, both sides ended the first half sharing spoils at 14 goals each. However, in the second half, a vigorous APR led by Viateur Rwamanywa who netted the game's high eight goals out powered Police and wrapped the game at 33-29.

This is APR's fourth title this season after winning the Rwanda Cup, Heroes' Day and the league.

Following this triumphant season, Bagirishya has lauded his team for the great determination they exhibited but specifically mentioned his goal keeper Samuel Bananimana and forward Jean Paul Muhawenayo as the key players that were at the helm of this achievement.

"Every player contributed a lot but I have to say that the two players Bananimana and Muhawenayo that we signed from Police before the start of the season, have been very influential, our next target is the champions league and we are going to start early preparation soon," said Bagirishya

Bananimana was voted the best goal keeper of the season while Muhawenayo was the top scorer with 112 goals while Zacharie Tuyishime was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Monday

Carre d'As final

APR 33-29 Police