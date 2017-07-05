Uganda: King Mumbere Wants Dialogue With Government

Jinja — The Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere, has lined up a team of 18 ministers to spearhead the dialogue between the State and the kingdom as a way of restoring peace and harmony.

In his message delivered by the kingdom attorney general, Mr Alfred Makasi, King Mumbere who had appeared in Jinja deputy registrar's chambers for the extension of his bail period, said neither acquittal nor conviction of suspects, including himself will solve the issues of Rwenzururu Kingdom.

"The only way this matter will end is perhaps by a dialogue with State because neither the conviction nor the acquittal will solve the problems of Rwenzori. We must fix the issue of dialogue where every side will be able to air out their grievances, I have already placed a team of ministers who are capable of moving the kingdom to the success of this case," Mr Mumbere said.

According to Mr Makasi, the king has also instituted a prime ministerial commission composed of four members chaired by Mr Gadi Mbayahi, deputised by Mr Edwin Kugonza and Mr Baluku Stanley as the secretary to lead the dialogue.

King Mumbere said the dialogue with government will not deter the State to continue with the court business.

The Omusinga said they want to restore the good relationship between the State and the kingdom as it used to be through dialogue.

The Omusinga's call for a dialogue came at a time when Jinja Chief Magistrate's Court committed 189 suspects out of 201 late last month, including himself to High Court for trial over several charges, including treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, misprision of treason, kidnap with intent to murder and malicious damage to properties.

This was after the completion of the investigations by the State into the matter and presentation of summary of evidences against the suspects.

According to the State, Mr Mumbere is accused of trying to re-awaken acts of his late father, Isaiah Mukirane who wanted to secede from Toro Kingdom and Uganda through rebellion and create their own state of Yiira, which was to comprise of Kasese, Kabarole, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko including some parts of the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is alleged that between March 2016, and November 2016, at diverse places within Kabarole and Kasese districts, the accused contrived a plot to overturn the government by force of arms. That they also expressed such plot to overt acts such as attacks on various establishments, killing police officers, robbing arms and ammunitions, recruiting of individuals to join in an armed insurrection against the government of Uganda.

They also engaged in providing and participating in military training of recruits in preparation of an armed insurrection to overthrow government, an acquisition of communication equipment such has walk-talk, participating in and attending planning meetings in Uganda and abroad and attempts to acquire arms and ammunition.

This prompted security agencies, including army and police on November 27, 2016, to attack the Rwenzururu Kingdom palace where they exchanged fire with the royalists and more than 100 people including royal guards, police and army officers were killed.

In a related development, Jinja deputy Court registrar, Mr Jesse Byaruhanga has extended the bail period for King Mumbere, his prime minister Thembo Kitsumbire and six Juveniles to August 7.

Early last week when Mumbere was committed to High Court, Jinja Chief Magistrate instructed him together with other suspects who are on bail to continue reporting before the Jinja High Court registrar, every first Monday of the month.

King Mumbere through the kingdom attorney general, Mr Makasi has asked court to review his bail terms, especially the terms of movement so that he can be able to access other parts of the country, including Rwenzori region but the deputy registrar has asked him to make a formal application to High Court.

On February 6, when he was granted bail, the State set tough conditions including not stepping a foot in Rwenzori sub-region but restricted to move in only three districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.

Mr Makasi said they have embarked on the process of filing a formal application in Jinja High Court to revise the bail terms before August 7, in a bid to widen King Mumbere's scope of movement.

